Chiefs utility dies in car crash

Māori All Blacks and Chiefs utility back Sean Wainui has tragically died in a car crash.

Police attended the accident near McLaren Falls Road, on the Kaimai Ranges, shortly before 8 this morning, after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

The Serious Crash Unit was called to the scene and nearby McLaren Falls Park was closed during the investigation.

The 25-year-old played 10 games for the Māori All Blacks and 44 Super Rugby appearances for the Chiefs, scoring a competition-record five tries against the Waratahs in June.

[Source: Newshub]