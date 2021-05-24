Rugby
Chiefs utility dies in car crash
October 18, 2021 3:41 pm
Sean Wainui [Source: Fox Sports]
Māori All Blacks and Chiefs utility back Sean Wainui has tragically died in a car crash.
Police attended the accident near McLaren Falls Road, on the Kaimai Ranges, shortly before 8 this morning, after a vehicle crashed into a tree.
The Serious Crash Unit was called to the scene and nearby McLaren Falls Park was closed during the investigation.
The 25-year-old played 10 games for the Māori All Blacks and 44 Super Rugby appearances for the Chiefs, scoring a competition-record five tries against the Waratahs in June.
[Source: Newshub]
