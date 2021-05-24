Chiefs thrash Moana Pasifika

Fijians Emoni Narawa and Pita Gus Sowakula helped the Gallagher Chiefs to a 59-12 thrashing against Moana Pasifika earlier tonight.

Moana Pasifika gave away 15 penalties, the Chiefs ran in a team record-equalling nine tries, and conceded just two in return to seal a valuable bonus point victory, as the only Kiwi Super Rugby encounter to be played this weekend.

The Chiefs opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes, Bryn Gatland was on hand to score his side’s first try, on hand to dive over with his side parked on Moana Pasifika’s tryline.

Moana Pasifika though hit back just seven minutes later, as a stunning piece of individual brilliance from Neria Fomai saw him beat Gatland and opposite Emoni Narawa to cross over for a try, and level scores at 7-7.

Buoyed by the response, the Chiefs took the attack to Moana Pasifika, and scored twice before the break.

Playing in place of All Blacks captain Sam Cane, Scotland-born loose forward Hamilton Burr scored the Chiefs’ second, before Narawa grabbed another on the stroke of halftime to give his side a 19-7 lead at the break.

After halftime though, the floodgates well and truly opened, as the Chiefs showed no mercy to run in six more tries against their shell-shocked opposition.

Just two minutes into the half, Jonah Lowe was on the receiving end of a perfect offload from Pita Gus Sowakula to score in the corner, before Tupou Vaa’i broke Moana Pasifika’s line to score under the posts.

Sowakula turned from provider to scorer on the hour mark, barging over from close range, as captain Brad Weber grabbed another try from the very next play.

Centre Alex Nankivell scored the Chiefs’ eighth of the evening, finishing off a backline move that saw him put away thanks to a flat pass from replacement first-five Josh Ioane.

With eight tries already scored, the Chiefs added a ninth with the last play of the night, as replacement hooker Tyrone Thompson scored from the back of a lineout drive, seeing his side add 40 points in a dominant second half.

