Chiefs stun Crusaders with incredible comeback

The Chiefs stunned the Crusaders late, with two tries in the final five minutes claiming a 24-21 win and handing the Crusaders their first loss in 11 matches.

The visitors got the first try of the night after a pressure-easing penalty allowed them to kick to touch inside Crusaders territory, the ensuing lineout overshot the target but landed in the hands of loosehead prop Aidan Ross at the back.

A wayward pass then bounced favourably and the ball shifted quickly to Emoni Narawa, who showed some speed and footwork before putting Shaun Stevenson over in the corner.

The Crusaders hit back almost immediately. A set play from the back of the scrum in Chiefs territory saw the Crusaders work the blindside and kick into space; the bounce getting the better of Chiefs No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, and sitting up for David Havili to plant over the line.

Sowakula was everywhere for the Chiefs and continues to be the form player of the competition.

Leading 14-10 at the break, the Crusaders soon extended their lead.

As they did in the first half, the Crusaders dominated the early possession and were relentless in their endeavour.

The Chiefs defended well but were ultimately cracked when Codie Taylor found Braydon Ennor with a slick no-look inside ball five metres from the try line, with the centre going over untouched.

After plugging away seemingly all half, the Chiefs finally broke through in the 75th minute with Stevenson again dotting down – this time with a spectacular diving finish. Bryn Gatland’s ensuing conversion closed the gap to four points.

It was reserve back Rameka Poihipi who donned his cape and soared into action, with the quick ball movement finding him on the wing to slide over for the win.

Chiefs 24 (Shaun Stevenson 2, Rameka Poihipi tries; Bryn Gatland 3 cons, pen)

Crusaders 21 (David Havili, Braydon Ennor try; Richie Mo’unga con, 3 pens)

HT: 10-14