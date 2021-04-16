Chiefs snatch victory over Crusaders in thriller

Chiefs launched a spirited comeback beating the Crusaders 26-25 in round 8 of the Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Crusaders led 17-9 at halftime but the Chiefs fought hard to win by a point to get a real chance at storming into the Super Rugby Aotearoa final.

Four victories in a row for the resurgent Chiefs, as Hamilton turned on another classic Chiefs and Crusaders contest, much to the delight of the 18,500 locals, their men came up clutch at the death to hand Scott Robertson’s Crusaders their second defeat of the season.

Last week Damian McKenzie nailed an extra-time penalty to snatch victory over the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Tonight McKenzie, who was quiet otherwise in his switch to first five-eighth, did it again – this time slotting a 77th minute penalty to push the Chiefs one point ahead in the sixth lead change of the match.

With the Hurricanes at home and Blues away to come over the final two weeks, the Chiefs now have their finals hopes in their own hands.

Leicester Fainga’anuku, starting his first match of the season at centre after coming in for injured All Black Goodhue, crashed over in the fifth minute to open the scoring

The Crusaders’ second strike can be attributed to Mo’unga brilliance.

With little on, the All Blacks playmaker popped off his right foot and offloaded to Barrett who lengthened his stride up the middle and, in turn, found Jordan on his shoulder supporting

The Crusaders were largely in control at that point – clinically taking their chances until Mo’unga missed a simple conversion following Codie Taylor’s sixth try of the season.

That opened the door for the Chiefs, down by six points, but bounced back for a valuable one point victory and could yet propel them into this year’s maiden final.

Chiefs 26 (Lachlan Boshier, Jonah Lowe tries; Damian McKenzie 2 cons, 4 pens)

Crusaders 25 (Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Codie Taylor tries; Richie Mo’unga 2 cons, 2 pens)

[Source: NZ Herald]