Chiefs sign Maori All Black Josh Ioane

Māori All Black and former Highlanders first five-eighth Josh Ioane is set to join the Gallagher Chiefs next season.

The 26-year-old has signed with the club for their 2022 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Ioane made his All Blacks debut against Tonga in Hamilton in 2019 and was recently part of the 2021 Māori All Blacks squad under Head Coach Clayton McMillan.

2021 Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan is looking forward to Ioane joining the club’s whānau.

Ioane made his provincial debut for Otago against North Harbour in 2017 and his eventual Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders in 2018.

In 2019 he became the first choice 10 for the Highlanders and has played 42 Super Rugby matches for the club.

The newly announced Super Rugby Pacific will kick off on 18 February 2022 and feature 12 teams in an 18 week season.