Chiefs score last-minute try to upset Blues

A last-minute Damian McKenzie try sealed the deal for the Chiefs as they stunned the Blues 15-12 in Hamilton.

After suffering an 11-match losing run over the past two seasons, the Chiefs’ win over the Blues puts them back in contention for the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign.

Blindside flanker Akira Ioane crashed over from close range for the first try of the game in the 25th minute, coming a few phases after halfback Finlay Christie pounced on a poor Chiefs lineout deep in the 22.

Blues led 7-nil at half time.

Fullback McKenzie put the Chiefs on the board with a penalty goal in the 46th minute.

Seeing the scoreboard tick over sparked the hosts, who crashed over through Taukei’aho 12 minutes later to take their first lead of the game.

The Chiefs relinquished the lead moments later when replacement forward Tom Robinson showed some slick footwork to step inside of Chiefs No 10 Kaleb Trask and then drag halfback Brad Weber with him over the tryline.

With two minutes left on the clock, Chiefs No 8 Luke Jacobson busted through the line, threw a marginal pass inside and McKenzie dived over for the deciding points.

Chiefs 15 (Samisoni Taukei’aho, Damian McKenzie tries; McKenzie con, pen)

Blues 12 (Akira Ioane, Tom Robinson tries; Otere Black con)