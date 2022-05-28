Chiefs pip Drua in Lautoka thriller

A brave comeback by the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua was not enough as they went down 34-35 to the Chiefs at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It was the second loss in Fiji this Super Rugby Pacific season for the Drua.

Compared to the first match in Suva, today’s game saw the hosts playing catchup throughout the 80 minutes.

It was a historical day for Fiji rugby with the first Super Rugby match in the west but some poor decision makings and basic errors proved to be the Drua’s downfall today, especially in the first half.

The opening three minutes was full of action with the home nearly registering its first points after Frank Lomani ran down the embankment touchline but failed to find Vinaya Habosi on the inside.

All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao struck first with a converted try after a poor defensive read by Joseva Tamani in their 22 meter line in the 15th minute.

Four minutes later flyhalf Bryn Gatland crashed over with another seven pointer.

The Drua also had their moments afterwards with Kalaveti Ravouvou nearly going through but lost the ball five meters out from the tryline.

However, the more than 11,000 fans at Churchill Park had something to celebrate in the 30th minute when Apisalome Vota scored after some scrambling defence by the Chiefs in their red zone.

The visitors had the last say in the first half when Emoni Narawa went over for their third try as the Chiefs led 21-7 at halftime.

The message from Head Coach Mick Byrne at the break lifted the Drua as they started the second spell with a bang as Teti Tela slotted a penalty in the 43rd and 52nd minutes.

Just as they were starting to build scoreboard pressure, Narawa ran an for an easy second try thanks to a Drua mistake off the restart.

The Nemani Nagusa captained side conceded a penalty try in the 65th minute before they ran 95 meters to score after a break by Vinaya Habosi close to his tryline before releasing Kalaveti Ravouvou to score between the sticks

The try lifted the tempo with the home crowd getting behind the side providing the lung power in the last few minutes with Vota getting his second.

Two minutes from fulltime the Drua scored again through replacement prop Timoci Sauvoli after another break from Vota.

With time up on the clock the Drua was trailing 34-35 with a scrum just outside their 22 but a few phases later Tevita Ikanivere lost the ball forward in contact.