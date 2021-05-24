Home

Rugby

Chiefs overcome the Hurricanes

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 3, 2022 5:01 pm
[Source: Chiefs/twitter]

Fiji-born Pita Gus Sowakula set up a try for the Chiefs in their thrilling 30-29 victory over the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific this afternoon.

The Hurricanes scored two tries in the first half from TJ Perenara and Wes Goosen while the Chiefs scored one from Anton Lienert-Brown.

Chiefs started strong in the second half with a try from Kaylum Boshier which was set up by Sowakula.

Tiatia scored the second try before Hurricanes rushed in for two more tries to seal the second half but that was not enough as the Chiefs held on to win.

