Chiefs or Crusaders for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face either the Chiefs or Crusaders in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal next weekend.

Following its bonus point 41-17 win over the Queensland Reds at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, the Meli Derenalagi captained side is now seventh on the competition standings.

However, the Drua will await all round 14 results especially tomorrow’s clash between the Force and Chiefs.

If the Force win then they can move into seventh and the Drua drops to eighth which means the Reds will be out, but a Chiefs win will save the Queensland side’s quarterfinal spot.

Drua coach Mick Byrne says they’ll be ready for whoever they’ll face.

“We’ve played the Chiefs at home we know that trip so if that’s where we end up that won’t be a problem for us we’ll get ourselves ready, obviously the game will be tough but the trip to Hamilton we’ve done it this year, we’ve got a good routine we’ll just sit back now and enjoy the win tonight.”

The Drua’s win over the Reds was their first in four meetings.

It was also a proud moment for Byrne and the side as they recorded their first back to back wins and their sixth for the season compared to just two last year.