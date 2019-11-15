Chiefs 'not taking any risks' on captain Sam Cane

The Chiefs aren’t taking any risks over the health of Captain Sam Cane, who’ll sit out of tomorrow’s Super Rugby Aotearoa showdown against the Blues.

Cane missed the action in the Chiefs 28027 loss to the Highlanders last week with a back injury.

Speaking to TVNZ Chiefs Coach Warren Gatland says he’s playing it safe when it comes to the fitness of the All Blacks’ new captain.

While missing the Blues tomorrow, Cane could be passed fit to play in the Chiefs’ third round fixture, travelling to face the Crusaders next weekend.

The Chiefs will play the Blues tomorrow at 7:05pm and on Sunday the Hurricanes host the Crusaders at 3:35pm.

[Source: TVNZ]