Rugby
Chiefs, Hurricanes, Highlanders win
February 15, 2020 8:10 pm
Action from the Chiefs and Sunwolves match [Source: Super Rugby]
The three New Zealand teams came out victorious in the third round of the Super Rugby matches today.
Hurricanes defeated the Sharks 38-22 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.
Article continues after advertisement
The ‘Canes = 👑’s of the cross kick tonight
Tune into @skysportnz now to watch LIVE!#HURvSHA #RugbyRecoded pic.twitter.com/kELykxwNdI
— Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) February 15, 2020
The Chiefs beat the Sunwolves 43-17 at the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium.
The Highlanders edged the Brumbies 23-22 at the Gio Stadium.