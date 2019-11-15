Home

Chiefs, Hurricanes, Highlanders win

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 15, 2020 8:10 pm
Action from the Chiefs and Sunwolves match [Source: Super Rugby]

The three New Zealand teams came out victorious in the third round of the Super Rugby matches today.

Hurricanes defeated the Sharks 38-22 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chiefs beat the Sunwolves 43-17 at the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium.

The Highlanders edged the Brumbies 23-22 at the Gio Stadium.

