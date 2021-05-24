Home

Rugby

Chiefs hold off Waratahs

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 23, 2022 1:06 am
[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Twitter]

Chiefs held off a valiant Waratahs outfit to take a 51-27 victory at AAMI Park today.

Chiefs had a commanding lead after Waratahs prop Angus Bell was sent off inside three minutes into the game for a lifting tackle on Sam Cane.

With Bell heading for the sidelines, he was joined by Dave Porecki as the hooker suffered a head knock in the same attack, failing to return.

This was compounded by the loss of Jamie Roberts for ten after a deliberate knock-down, allowing the hosts to build a quick 22-3 lead.

But the joy was short-lived when Quinn Tupaea went over for his second, leaving Will Harrison in agony on the ground as he appeared to suffer a nasty knee injury.

Alex Newsome’s try before the break built some momentum for the Waratahs as Gordon willed his side back into the game to ignite with his second.

A 50-22 minutes later had Waratahs fans dreaming of the ultimate comeback but that was shut down when Roberts’ pass was read perfectly by Jonah Lowe for his second of the night.

This opened the floodgates as Lowe completed the hat-trick and then his fourth to build a commanding victory that arguably doesn’t reflect the efforts of the visitors.

The win lifts the Chiefs into the top four for the moment.

