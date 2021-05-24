Home

Rugby

Chiefs excited about Drua clash

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 3, 2022 4:50 pm
Chiefs Rugby Chief Executive Officer, Michael Collins says it’s great to hear the Drua’s last fixture against the Highlanders sold out.

The Chiefs are excited about facing the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Lautoka later this month.

Chiefs Rugby Chief Executive Officer, Michael Collins says they know how passionate the Fijian people are about rugby and they’ve always been truly grateful for the warm hospitality and enthusiasm in their previous trips to Fiji.

Collins says it’s great to hear the Drua’s last fixture against the Highlanders sold out.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds there’re plenty of Chiefs supporters in Fiji who will be delighted the match will take place here so they’re really looking forward to the fixture.

The Drua will host the Chiefs at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 28th of this month.

Meanwhile, our Drua takes on the Hurricanes at 3:35pm on Sunday.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

