Rugby
Chiefs eager for a home win
March 26, 2022 12:41 pm
[Source: Chiefs.co.NZ]
The wait is now over for the Chiefs, with the return of the Super Rugby competition to FMG Stadium in Waikato tonight as they prepare to meet the Crusaders.
After a record seven successive games on the road, the form New Zealand team is back at home base for a tasty rematch against the Canterbury-based side.
This is one of the pivotal games on the Chief’s schedule, will have the added bonus of fans in the stands, on a day when crowds are allowed back through the turnstiles.
The last Chiefs played at home was on May 22 last year which was a 40-19 thumping of the Brumbies in Hamilton in round two of the trans-Tasman competition.
The Chiefs will host Crusaders at 7.02 tonight.
