Chiefs eager for a home win

The wait is now over for the Chiefs, with the return of the Super Rugby competition to FMG Stadium in Waikato tonight as they prepare to meet the Crusaders.

After a record seven successive games on the road, the form New Zealand team is back at home base for a tasty rematch against the Canterbury-based side.

This is one of the pivotal games on the Chief’s schedule, will have the added bonus of fans in the stands, on a day when crowds are allowed back through the turnstiles.

The last Chiefs played at home was on May 22 last year which was a 40-19 thumping of the Brumbies in Hamilton in round two of the trans-Tasman competition.

The Chiefs will host Crusaders at 7.02 tonight.