Chiefs crash the Brumbies

Wallabies forward with links to Fiji, Rob Valetini scored a try to help save the Brumbies from their biggest ever loss to the Chiefs.

Despite the effort, the Chiefs piled on six tries for a 40-19 scoreline at FMG Stadium in Waikato.

Along with Valetini, replacement halfback Issak Fines, set up two second-half tries with his energy and class shining light for the Brumbies.

Article continues after advertisement

But the Chiefs upped the ante and had the Brumbies stretched in every area for the remainder of the first half.

The Chiefs were too fast in open play and dominated at set piece seeing two tries both came from number eight Luke Jacobson at the back of the scrum as the hosts went to the break leading 19-5.

But the Chiefs ran away with the match in the second half as Lienert Brown, centre Alex Nankivell and goal kicking flyhalf McKenzie who finished with a personal 15-point haul.