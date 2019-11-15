Rugby
Chiefs begin Super Rugby season with a win
January 31, 2020 8:56 pm
Action from the Chiefs vs Blues match [Source: The Chiefs]
Chiefs get the season underway with a win over the Blues 37-29 at Eden Park.
The visitors had to come from behind for a hard-fought victory.
The hosts led 19-5 at half-time.
Super Rugby 2020 | Blues v Chiefs – Rd 1 Highlights
The opening game of Super Rugby’s 25th season was a classic, with the Chiefs outlasting the Blues 37-29 at Auckland’s Eden Park. #SuperRugby #SR25 #BLUvCHI pic.twitter.com/wxa0CEpEPe
— Super Rugby/TRC (@SuperRugby) January 31, 2020