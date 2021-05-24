Changes to HSBC World 7s series schedule

A few legs of the World 7s Series will not go ahead as planned due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that continues to affect gaming schedules.

World Rugby in a statement says the health and welfare of players, fans and wider society remains the top priority as all stakeholders continue to closely monitor global developments with the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Rugby has confirmed the Singapore Sevens and Cape Town Sevens planned for 29 to 30th October and 10th to 12th December will not go ahead as planned this year.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition, the Sydney and Hamilton 7s will not be part of the series due to ongoing travel and logistical challenges associated in the region.

However, there are discussions ongoing towards replacement hosts for these events in the 2022 Series.

The two-match series in Canada will go ahead as planned with the 2021 Series title awarded in the second leg at the Edmonton 7s.

Dubai will now host a pair of men’s and women’s combined events as the kick-off for the following year’s 2022 Series.

The Emirates Dubai 7s will host a behind closed door round on 26th to 27th November followed by a second round on December 3rd and 4th.

The complete HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 schedule will be announced later this month.