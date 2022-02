Changes made to Drua line-up against Brumbies

Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne has made some changes to the team’s starting line-up against the Brumbies this weekend.

Kaliopasi Uluilakepa and Ratu Rotuisolia have made the match day squad and are set to make their Super Rugby Pacific debut.

Uluilakepa has replaced Jone Koroiduadua in the forwards.

The inclusion of Rotusolia has forced Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta to the bench.

Also set to make their debut are Joseva Tamani and Napolioni Bolaca who are in the reserves.

Byrne has included Naivaka in Bua lad Vilive Miramira, Caleb Muntz and Onisi Ratave to the starting 15.

Olympic gold-medalist Meli Derenalagi will come off the bench.

Kitione Ratu who started on the right wing against the Waratahs has been ruled out due to a knee injury.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Line-up:

Kaliopasi Uluilakepa

Tevita Ikanivere

Samuela Tawake

Isoa Nasilasila

Ratu Rotuisolia

Vilive Miramira

Kitione Salawa

Nemani Nagusa ( c )

Simione Kuruvoli

Caleb Muntz

Vinaya Habosi

Kalaveti Ravouvou

Apisalome Vota

Onisi Ratave

Baden Kerr

Reserves:

Mesulame Dolokoto

Timoci Sauvoli

Manasa Saulo

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

Meli Derenalagi

Joseva Tamani

Peni Matawalu

Napolioni Bolaca