Changes for Wallabies

The Wallabies have named its side to take on South Africa in Adelaide on Saturday with a host of stars returning including Allan Alaalatoa and Andrew Kellaway.
Kellaway will make his return via the bench after overcoming a hamstring injury that has ruled him out of the past four Tests
Alaalatoa will start at tighthead prop after missing the defeat to Argentina due to a family bereavement, joined by the returning Folau Fainga’a and captain James Slipper.
Marika Koroibete and Rob Valetini are also in the starting lineup.
Lock Matt Philip also earns a call-up, partnering Rory Arnold to complete the tight-five.
Noah Lolesio has won the race to the vacant fly half position.
The Wallabies will play in Adelaide for the first time since 2004 as part of a doubleheader with the Wallaroos and Black Ferns.
Team List:
James Slipper (c)
Folau Fainga’a
Allan Alaalatoa
Rory Arnold
Matt Philip
Jed Holloway
Fraser McReight
Rob Valetini
Nic White
Noah Lolesio
Marika Koroibete
Hunter Paisami
Len Ikitau
Tom Wright
Reece Hodge
Replacements
David Porecki
Scott Sio
Taniela Tupou
Darcy Swain
Rob Leota
Pete Samu
Tate McDermott
Andrew Kellaway