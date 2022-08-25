Changes for Wallabies

[Source: Wallabies/ Twitter]

The Wallabies have named its side to take on South Africa in Adelaide on Saturday with a host of stars returning including Allan Alaalatoa and Andrew Kellaway.

Kellaway will make his return via the bench after overcoming a hamstring injury that has ruled him out of the past four Tests

Alaalatoa will start at tighthead prop after missing the defeat to Argentina due to a family bereavement, joined by the returning Folau Fainga’a and captain James Slipper.

Marika Koroibete and Rob Valetini are also in the starting lineup.

Lock Matt Philip also earns a call-up, partnering Rory Arnold to complete the tight-five.

Noah Lolesio has won the race to the vacant fly half position.

The Wallabies will play in Adelaide for the first time since 2004 as part of a doubleheader with the Wallaroos and Black Ferns.

Team List:

James Slipper (c)

Folau Fainga’a

Allan Alaalatoa

Rory Arnold

Matt Philip

Jed Holloway

Fraser McReight

Rob Valetini

Nic White

Noah Lolesio

Marika Koroibete

Hunter Paisami

Len Ikitau

Tom Wright

Reece Hodge

Replacements

David Porecki

Scott Sio

Taniela Tupou

Darcy Swain

Rob Leota

Pete Samu

Tate McDermott

Andrew Kellaway