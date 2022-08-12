Changes for All Blacks

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has named his side for the second Rugby Championship Test against South Africa at Ellis Park Stadium.
Prop Fletcher Newell is expected to make his debut after being named on the bench while Tyrel Lomax has been included in the run on side.
Blindside flanker Shannon Frizell has also been moved into the starting 15.
The only change made to the backline is at first-five eighth with Richie Mo’unga running out in the number 10 jersey for the first time this season.
Coach Foster says belief and confidence remain high in the group, which is working incredibly hard this week.
The All Blacks takes on South Africa at 3.05am Sunday, while the Wallabies faces Argentina at 7.10am on the same day.
All Blacks Lineup:
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Samuel Whitelock
5. Scott Barrett
6. Shannon Frizell
7. Sam Cane ©
8. Ardie Savea
9. Aaron Smith
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. Caleb Clarke
12. David Havili
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Will Jordan
15. Jordie Barrett
16. Codie Taylor
17. George Bower
18. Fletcher Newell *
19. Tupou Vaa’i
20. Akira Ioane
21. Finlay Christie
22. Beauden Barrett
23. Quinn Tupaea