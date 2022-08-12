Changes for All Blacks

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has named his side for the second Rugby Championship Test against South Africa at Ellis Park Stadium.

Prop Fletcher Newell is expected to make his debut after being named on the bench while Tyrel Lomax has been included in the run on side.

Blindside flanker Shannon Frizell has also been moved into the starting 15.

The only change made to the backline is at first-five eighth with Richie Mo’unga running out in the number 10 jersey for the first time this season.

Coach Foster says belief and confidence remain high in the group, which is working incredibly hard this week.

The All Blacks takes on South Africa at 3.05am Sunday, while the Wallabies faces Argentina at 7.10am on the same day.

All Blacks Lineup:

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Samuel Whitelock

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Sam Cane ©

8. Ardie Savea

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Caleb Clarke

12. David Havili

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Will Jordan

15. Jordie Barrett

16. Codie Taylor

17. George Bower

18. Fletcher Newell *

19. Tupou Vaa’i

20. Akira Ioane

21. Finlay Christie

22. Beauden Barrett

23. Quinn Tupaea