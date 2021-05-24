Changes for All Blacks ahead of France test

Ian Foster has named the All Blacks match-day 23 for the clash against France this weekend.

The All Blacks coach says the team needs to bounce back from the loss against Ireland last weekend.

He says although the loss was disappointing, it exposed areas they needed to address before Saturday’s game.

In several changes from the 23 which played last weekend, Dane Coles will start at hooker, with Samisoni Taukei’aho coming onto the bench.

George Bower and Ofa Tuungafasi come in as reserve props, Akira Ioane starts at six and Sam Cane at seven while Shannon Frizell comes onto the bench as loose forward cover.

In the backs, Aaron Smith starts at halfback, with Richie Mo’unga at ten.

Quinn Tupaea comes in at 12 to pair up with Rieko Ioane in the midfield, and George Bridge comes in on the left wing.

Brad Weber and Damian McKenzie come onto the bench, joining David Havili as the back reserves.

All Blacks 23:

1. Joe Moody (56)

2. Dane Coles (79)

3. Nepo Laulala (39)

4. Brodie Retallick (91)

5. Samuel Whitelock (131) – captain

6. Akira Ioane (12)

7. Sam Cane (76)

8. Ardie Savea (59)

9. Aaron Smith (101)

10. Richie Mo’unga (31)

11. George Bridge (18)

12. Quinn Tupaea (6)

13. Rieko Ioane (46)

14. Will Jordan (12)

15. Jordie Barrett (35)

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (8)

17. George Bower (10)

18. Ofa Tuungafasi (43)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (10)

20. Shannon Frizell (16)

21. Brad Weber (16)

22. Damian McKenzie (39)

23. David Havili (14)