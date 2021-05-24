Change in mindset needed says Cotter

A change in mindset will be crucial for the Flying Fijians side heading towards future test matches.

After the completion of the Northern Hemisphere Tour, Head Coach, Vern Cotter knows there is a lot of work to do to ensure the side is at its best before the Rugby World Cup.

Cotter says they dropped the ball against Wales and Georgia and they could have done better.

He adds the team will need to be consistent throughout, and settling for a draw isn’t enough.

“Taking the review from the series and making sure that we drive some points home, hard that are taken on board and that we start moving in the right direction because I am tired of the same errors week in week out, the game in game out. Something has to move, and I believe it’s a mindset shift and that will come with time spent together.”

The Kiwi is looking at having more test matches with other Tier One Nations in June next year.