Chance for Fijiana to make top 20

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s have a chance to enter the world’s top 20 for the first time since the rankings were introduced in February 2016 if they beat Canada this evening at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Should the match end in a draw or home win, then the Fijiana will move above Germany and into 20th.

A victory for the Fijiana would also drop Canada below France and into fourth.

Fiji is ranked 21st at the moment.

Canada cannot improve on their rating with victory against Fiji because of the 32.84 rating points between the teams ahead of kick-off.

However, the Canadians would equal their highest ever ranking of second were they to win and the Black Ferns lose to Japan by more than 15 points tomorrow.

The Fijiana hosts Canada at 6pm today and the match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.