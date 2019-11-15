Chance and time are the keys says 2017 winning Suva coach

Time and chance are the two factors that Suva must utilize tomorrow in the Skipper Cup and Farebrother clash with Nadroga.

These are the words of former Suva coach Saiasi Fuli.

Fuli was the last Suva coach to beat Nadroga at their home ground and wrestled the Farebrother from the Stallions in 2017.

The current Fijiana 7s coach and now Suva Technical Advisor says

“The only statement I provided in 2017 was time and chance time and chance is very important make use of the time and the chance that you have and that’s what happened in 2017 we bounced back strongly in the last 25 minutes until we scored the try in the 81st minute by Eroni Sau.”

Only two players from the 2017 Suva side will be in action again for the capital city side tomorrow including Ratu Meli Kurisaru and John Stewart.

Veteran Nadroga prop Setefano Samoca says tomorrow’s game should not be missed.

“The boys are prepared well there’s been a lot of talk about this game on Saturday I believe the boys are preparing well I believe it will be a good game to watch.”

Some of the players expected to make the matchday team for the Nadroga includes Emosi Vucago, Joeli Lutumailagi, Eremasi Radrodro, Samoca and Napolioni Nalaga.

Nadroga will host Suva tomorrow at 3:30pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

The LIVE TV coverage will start at 1pm with the women’s game.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.