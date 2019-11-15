Champs Tailevu ends Naitasiri’s winning run in women’s Skipper Cup

Defending champions Tailevu has ended Naitasiri’s winning streak in the Women’s Skipper Cup competition at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tailevu beat Naitasiri 29-24 in round six of the Skipper Cup.

Fijiana 7s rep Aloesi Nakoci who was on the wing for Tailevu scored a double and caused a few problems for the opposition in the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Fijiana 7s and 15s rep Priscilla Siata held the Tailevu backline together with her experience.

Tailevu’s third try in the first half was scored by Ema Adivitaloga while Naitasiri managed to score through winger Tema Sigarara as the Highlanders trail 7-19 at halftime.

Naitasiri started strongly in the second spell with two successive tries to Amerita Naikasivo and Litiana Lawedrau for a 19-19 all scoreline heading into the last 20 minutes.

However, Nakoci ran through for her third try two minutes later after being set up by Siata with Tailevu back in front 24-19.

The Highlanders then continuously applied the pressure on Tailevu before being rewarded with an unconverted lead try to hardworking center Mela Matanatabu with both teams locked 24-all and just six minutes remaining.

With the vocal crowd behind them, Tailevu sealed the win with a try to flanker Susana Railumu for a 29-24 win.