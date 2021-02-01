Champs name team to face Nadroga

Defending Skipper Cup champions Suva has named a good side to take on Nadroga in round one tomorrow.

Two time Deans winner for Ratu Kadavulevu School Jone Vatuwaliwali will start ahead of Terio Tamani at halfback.

Vatuwaliwali won the Deans in 2017 and 2018 and played one game for Suva last year.

Other notable names in the Suva starting lineup include captain James Brown, Mateo Qolisese, Tevita Ikanivere, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Elia Canakaivata, Ratu Meli Kurisaru, Misaele Petero and Enele Malele.

Suva hosts Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium tomorrow at 6pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

In other games, Nadi takes on Rewa at Prince Charles Park, Northland hosts Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou and Namosi faces Tailevu at Nakelo District School ground.

All games will kick off at 3pm.

The Inkk Farebrother Trophy is also on the line in the Nadi/Rewa match.