Challenging Farebrother Trophy next on agenda for Northland

Challenging the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy is next on the agenda for the Northland rugby side.

Northland who will feature in the final of the Vodafone Vanua Cup knows going up against Rewa will be a daunting task.

The two teams have booked a spot in the 2021 Skipper Cup competition and the winner of the final will challenge the holder of the Farebrother trophy.

Assistant coach Jo Tukana says they are up for the challenge ahead.

“Our mission this year we have to win the Bainimarama Cup. And we are looking forward to challenging the Farebrother this year. That’s our mission this year.”

The final between Rewa and Northland will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday and the match will kick-off at 3pm.