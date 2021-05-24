Cavubati signs for Perpignan

Flying Fijian lock Tevita Cavubati has signed with Perpignan for the next two years.

Cavubati will be leaving Harlequins to join the French-based club till 2023.

The 33-year-old was with Harlequins from July 2019 after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Cavubati debuted for Fiji in 2011 against Tonga, and has gone on to feature in the last two Rugby World Cups before making 15 appearances for Harlequins so far.

Cavubati missed out on the selection for Fiji’s two-Test series against New Zealand.