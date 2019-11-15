Catch-up rugby not good for Tailevu

Tailevu does not want a repeat of the catch-up rugby it pulled off last week against Naitasiri in round 13 of the Skipper Cup.

After clawing its way back to beat the Highlanders 24-19, Tailevu know how tough the competition will be against Nadi this weekend as they challenge the Farebrother Sullivan trophy.

Tailevu last won the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy in 2012 and will be out to end its eight-year drought.

Head coach Samisoni Bakeitoga has reminded the team to give their all this week.

“We are working hard on our mental toughness so the boys can last the 80-minutes and I know catch-up rugby is not good and we are working on that area and we will try to overcome that. I told the boys you will have to work 110 per cent in order to achieve our target.”

Tailevu will meet Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

You can watch the final Farebrother challenge LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on Saturday at 3pm.

Meanwhile, in other Skipper Cup matches, Suva takes on Namosi on Saturday at 3pm, Naitasiri plays Yasawa and Nadroga faces Lautoka.