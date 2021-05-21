Catalan Dragons considers legal action against Folau

Israel Folau’s latest move to resurrect his career could land in trouble once again.

This as Super League club Catalan Dragons are considering legal action against him.

Folau announced yesterday he has signed up to play for the Southport Tigers.

It is Folau’s latest bid to end a sporting exile sparked by his homophobic social media posts.

The former rugby union international told a press conference he planned to start playing next week for the Tigers, a club that controversial mining billionaire Clive Palmer is a patron of.

But his registration as a player has yet to be approved by the Queensland Rugby League.

Catalans football manager Alex Chan has responded, declaring Folau’s latest move was a big shock.

He says they need to be proactive in case things start to escalate and end nasty.

Meanwhile, round 11 of the NRL continues today with the Titans facing the Bulldogs at 5pm, the Roosters meet the Broncos at 7.30pm and the Storm battle the Raiders at 9.35pm.