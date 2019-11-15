Castres withdraws Kunatani’s contract

Flying Fijians flanker and Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist Semi Kunatani is now without a club.

This follows the official announcement on French Top 14 club Castre’s website last night stating Kunatani did not meet the requirements of the regulatory medical examination.

Therefore, the club had to let him go.

Kunatani left Fiji two weeks ago to join Vilimoni Botitu and Osea Waqa at Castres.

The 29-year-old signed for the French club in June this year from Harlequins in England.

Kunatani previously spent three years in the French Top 14 with Toulouse before his switch to England.