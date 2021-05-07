Castres extends Botitu’s contract

Former Fiji 7s star Vilimoni Botitu is starting to stamp his mark in France.

This is one of the reasons his French Top 14 club Castres has decided to extend his contract.

Botitu who joined Castres last year will now stay with the club for the next two seasons.

The French club announced today they’ve extended the 22-year-olds contract until 2023.

He has featured 13 times for Castres and scored three tries in the Top 14 and one in European Challenge.

The former Natabua High School student made his debut for Fiji on the World Rugby Sevens Series at the 2018 Dubai 7s.

The Navilawa villager from Ba with maternal links to Vaturu in Nadi plays for Castres with Flying Fijians winger Filipo Nakosi.