Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Variant of concern explodes; Fijians warned to cut out complacency|Rush starts to get last minute shopping done|One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|Emotional Dr Sahukhan stands by her staff|Makoi Health Centre reopens|Warning for the rest of Viti Levu|Over $10m paid out so far|Woman was moved to ICU before death|Nakasi Health Centre the fourth community isolation facility|Keep the Faith: Dr Fong|Supermarket contacts narrowed down|PM shows gratitude towards traditional leaders|Empower Pacific receives numerous calls from parents|Lockdown extended until Wednesday for Suva and Nausori|No need to rush for M-paisa withdrawals|FNPF rolls out short codes for members|High demand affects stock|Businesses call for adherence to COVID-19 measures|Two Nausori supermarkets temporarily closed|Soldiers and police officer breach restrictions|Food helpline details expected tonight|Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from tomorrow|Follow or face consequences says Doctor Fong|Entire families must not visit supermarkets- FCCC|Expanded curfew and lockdown from tomorrow|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Castres extends Botitu’s contract

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 14, 2021 9:48 am
Vilimoni Botitu [Source: Fiji Rugby Blog]

Former Fiji 7s star Vilimoni Botitu is starting to stamp his mark in France.

This is one of the reasons his French Top 14 club Castres has decided to extend his contract.

Botitu who joined Castres last year will now stay with the club for the next two seasons.

Article continues after advertisement

The French club announced today they’ve extended the 22-year-olds contract until 2023.

He has featured 13 times for Castres and scored three tries in the Top 14 and one in European Challenge.

The former Natabua High School student made his debut for Fiji on the World Rugby Sevens Series at the 2018 Dubai 7s.

The Navilawa villager from Ba with maternal links to Vaturu in Nadi plays for Castres with Flying Fijians winger Filipo Nakosi.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.