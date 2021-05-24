Castres edge Clermont in Top 14

Vilimoni Botitu’s Castres came from behind to beat Clermont Auvergne 34-30 in the Top 14 competition this morning.

Rory Kockott and Benjamin Urdapilleta inspired Castres Olympique to a gripping victory.

Kockott picked up a try, with the scrum-half kicking a further five points and Urdapilleta racking up a match tally of 11 from the tee.

Castres, who will face Harlequins and Munster Rugby in Pool B when this season’s Heineken Champions Cup gets underway in December, had to come from behind to overcome a Clermont side who crossed the whitewash three times.

Meanwhile, last season’s European Rugby Challenge Cup winners Montpellier produced a convincing 39-17 win over Brive.

Fijian-born Peniami Narisia and Sevanaia Galala grabbed a try each for Brive.

Montpellier hooker Jeremie Maurouard picked up a brace of tries, with Gela Aprasidze, Geoffrey Doumayrou, and Arthur Vincent also going over, and fly-half Louis Foursans tallying 14 points from the tee.

Section Paloise picked up their first TOP 14 win of the season, edging out Lyon 21-17.

Meanwhile, Perpignan also secured their first TOP 14 win of the season, overcoming Biarritz Olympique 33-20.

Flying Fijian John Dyer got on the scoresheet for Biarritz, with ex-Harlequins fly-half Brett Herron picking up 10 points from the tee.

Winger Jean-Bernard Pujol crossed twice for Perpignan, in addition to a score from Tristan Tedder, who also slotted a drop goal.