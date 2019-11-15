Carter helping Barrett at Blues training

Blues star Beauden Barrett says the surprise arrival of former All Black Dan Carter has been a huge boost for both the team and his own personal game.

The 38 year old Carter, stunned Crusaders fans last week when he announced he’d signed with their arch rivals for Super Rugby Aotearoa as an injury replacement.

Speaking to New Zealand media today, Barrett says Carter’s arrival has already had an impact.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the first day back at training Carter was giving him feedback which was so good to hear.

Barrett says he was “stoked” when he found out Carter had joined the squad.

The Blues will take on the Hurricanes at 3:05pm on Sunday.