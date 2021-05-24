Home

Card concerns for Farebrother holders

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 23, 2022 6:15 am
Naitasiri Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese believes his side can’t afford to make the same mistakes it did against Namosi when they play Nadroga this weekend in Naluwai for the Inkk Fiji Farebrother Challenge.

The Highlanders copped four yellow cards in its round one match and at one stage there were only 13 players on the field for them.

Tuisese says it’s a different ball game altogether when it comes to the Farebrother challenge so they’ll need to change things around before facing Nadroga.

“Myself and the coaching staff have a lot of work on, there’s a lot of yellow cards, we can’t afford to play in a Farebrother game like this and have about that much of yellow cards.”

Despite its discipline issues, Naitasiri defeated Namosi 20-5 and they’ll host Nadroga at 3 pm on Saturday.

In other games, Namosi faces Rewa at Thompson Park, Suva faces Tailevu at Albert Park while Northland takes on Nadi Prince Charles Park.

 

