Captains ready for battle

The two FMF Sukuna Bowl sides have named their best 25 players for today’s clash.

Some will be featuring in their first Sukuna Bowl match while others like TotalEnergies Police Captain Ulaiyasi Lawavou and his Subrails Army counterpart Manoa Tamaya know all too well what its like to play in one of the toughest games of the year.

Lawavou says it’s a tough year for both teams and a lot of sacrifices have been made in the last few months which makes this year’s challenge even more interesting.

“Whole of this year we didn’t play any footy during COVID outbreak it was a tough thing to do for the management and coaching staff to get the body back in shape, it’s a hell of a sacrifice and how we commit ourselves.”

Army Captain Tamaya who will be playing in his ninth Sukuna Bowl, three for Police and six for Army says they have a new look team.

Four players from the 2017 Deans Under-18 final are in the Army side like Livai Natave, Joseva Nasaroa, Apisai Senileba and Taniela Soqonawasaloa.

Tamaya says nothing is impossible for the youngsters.

“Time and chance happen, I believe this is their time to shine and tomorrow I have no doubt that they’ll do what they’ve been trained to do, to the best of their abilities.”

Police takes on Army at 4pm today at the ANZ Stadium and you can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Overseas viewers can pay $15USD through PayPal or a credit card to watch both the football and rugby matches.

The football match kicks off at 10am at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.