Captain Johnny Sexton scores all tries as Ireland beat Scotland

Andy Farrell’s reign as Ireland coach got off to a winning but unimpressive start as his side earned a fortunate 19-12 Six Nations win over Scotland.

New captain Johnny Sexton scored all of Ireland’s points, including a first-half try, as the hosts profited from Scotland’s inability to take chances.

Scotland’s new skipper Stuart Hogg’s knock-on over the line in the second half summed up his side’s try-less day.

Article continues after advertisement

Man-of-the-match CJ Stander’s late turnover secured Ireland’s win.

It was a game that leaves both camps much to ponder before challenging matches next weekend.

The home side got the win but will know a similar performance against Wales next week will surely result in defeat.

Ireland were looking to rediscover their identify following a troubled World Cup, but this was not so much a new dawn as an indication their most glaring issues were not left in Japan.

Scotland will take little solace from the fact they dominated large parts of the game, because once again their lack of cutting edge saw a positive result slip away.