Capital side eyes semi-final spot

Suva is eying a semifinal spot of the Skipper Cup with only two rounds remaining before the playoffs begin.

The capital city side are on track to defend their title as they edged Naitasiri 23-21 yesterday.

Suva Coach Sakaraia Labalaba says the last two games will be crucial for them as they also want a top four finish.

Article continues after advertisement

Labalaba says they will need to be well prepared and clinical during the final rounds if they want to achieve their goal.

“Our goal is to win every game. There are three rounds that is left. We have to win the game this week, and next week is against Northland, and the last game against Namosi.”

Suva will travel to Gatward Park to face Northland at 3pm on Saturday.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Tailevu will face Naitasiri, Nadroga play Rewa, while Nadi meet Namosi.