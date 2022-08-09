Cape Town next for trail blazers

[File Photo]

There is no rest for Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli as he plans for the World Cup in four weeks’ time.

The silver medal win at the Commonwealth Games has taught the team many lessons, building on the positives for the next big outing.

Fuli says they’re using this week for recovery which means the team only has three weeks to prepare for the World Cup.

“We will go back to the drawing board, put our strategies together for the next one and we’ve also formulate the work-ons for the girls that they need to do in the next three weeks.”

Fuli says it has been a tough journey for the team but consistency is key as his girls continue to set the platform for young women and girls.

The player’s last rest day is today before assembling tomorrow with the other squad members in preparation for Cape Town.

The Rugby World Cup 7s will start from September 9th to the 11th.