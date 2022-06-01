Cane set to miss Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane is set to miss Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal against the Waratahs, due to a knee injury.

After straining his right MCL in the round-14 victory over the Force, Cane didn’t travel to Fiji for the final-round win over the Fijian Drua last Saturday.

The All Blacks skipper sat out much of Tuesday’s training, and while assistant coach David Hill wasn’t ruling the veteran openside flanker out.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Stuff, it’s understood he will indeed be sidelined for the match at FMG Stadium Waikato at 4.35pm.

In Cane’s absence, fellow All Blacks loosie Luke Jacobson could be an option to again start in the No 7 jersey, having produced a strong display in Lautoka.