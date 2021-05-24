Home

Rugby

Cane back in All Blacks squad

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 4:22 pm
Sam Cane [Source: Planet Rugby]

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has been recalled to the squad for their northern hemisphere tour later this month.

Locks Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu are returning to New Zealand for family reasons.

Cane, who missed the completed Rugby Championship in Queensland due to injury, will join up with the squad in Washington for their meeting with the United States on the 23rd of this month.

Sam Whitelock, Dane Coles and Shannon Frizell have also been added to the squad that won the southern hemisphere title alongside 20-year-old newcomer Josh Lord.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

