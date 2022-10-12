Canakaivata, Tuqiri and Naitokani joins Drua

From left: Michael Naitokani, EmosiTuqiri and Elia Canakaivata

Fiji 7s World Cup winner and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Elia Canakaivata headlines the three new inclusions in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side.

Canakaivata is joined by Emosi Tuqiri who is the cousin of former Australian rugby star winger Lote Tuqiri and Michael Naitokani, the Nadroga and Fijian Warriors player.

The new recruits are part of the squad which assembled today at the club’s newly opened home base at Legalega Industrial Area in Nadi.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says the three players bring a lot of experience with Canakaivata to add versatility to the team’s loose forward stock.

21-year-old Tuqiri who has had some Super Rugby experience with the Rebels will join the front-row while Naitokani continues the club’s tradition of offering a pathway for young Fiji-eligible stars coming through to first class rugby.

Thorburn says these players have played alongside some of the current Drua players and are aware of the challenges and opportunities that awaits.

The 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition starts in February next year.