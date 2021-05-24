Canada to play Fijiana at home

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s side will host a test match against Canada in preparation for the upcoming Rugby World Cup but a date is yet to be confirmed.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula confirms that talks are already underway to have the game in Fiji which would give them more game time.

“There’s a test match haven’t been confirmed, playing against Canada when we come back from the Oceania so that’s the last test match that will be held in Fiji before we go to the world cup.”

However, Seruvakula says for now the important thing is to give the players a bit of recuperation before they are back on the training field again.

He says it’s been a wonderful Super W journey with the Drua side and winning it was the icing on the cake.

Seruvakula also adds that the two test matches against Japan and the Wallaroos was perfect as it gave him a fair idea of what the team is also capable of.