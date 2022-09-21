Canada is forward oriented: Smith

[File Photo]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s team is bracing itself for a power-packed Canada side when they face off on Friday in the Vodafone Fiji Rugby Woman’s Test Series.

Forwards coach Greg Smith says they understand the Canadians tend to commit their bigger players in set-piece plays and this is something they have to be ready for.

Smith says test matches as such show the team’s needed improvement in all areas of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

“During the Maori game there were things that we improved in during the game but there are areas that we need to be better at to take on the next four teams, Canada, England, France and South Africa. They are a more forward-oriented, very strong team and they maul, scrum and they pick and go so that’s our focus at the moment.”

Smith adds one of their key areas is on the breakdown and having the players to roll away quickly from the ruck so as to avoid giving away unnecessary penalties.

Fijiana hosts Canada on Friday at 6 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.