Rugby
Campbell escape charge
March 14, 2022 3:30 pm
Titans fullback Jayden Campbell. [Source: foxsports.com.au]
Titans fullback Jayden Campbell has escaped a charge for his knees-first tackle on Eels winger Sean Russell.
The tackle resulted in the 19-year-old being sent to the hospital.
Russell was in the motion of scoring his third try in the Eels’ 32-28 win over the Titans when Campbell slid in knees-first to tackle the winger and hit his ribs.
The Eels player suffered suspected broken ribs and is now facing a stint on the sidelines.
Despite appearing to slide into the tackle knee-first, match officials deemed Campbell’s efforts to stop the try were not illegal.
The match review committee today did not charge Campbell.
The Titans face the Warriors on Saturday at 4 pm while Eels battle Sharks at 6.30 pm.
