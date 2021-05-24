Campbell escape charge

Titans fullback Jayden Campbell has escaped a charge for his knees-first tackle on Eels winger Sean Russell.

The tackle resulted in the 19-year-old being sent to the hospital.

Russell was in the motion of scoring his third try in the Eels’ 32-28 win over the Titans when Campbell slid in knees-first to tackle the winger and hit his ribs.

The Eels player suffered suspected broken ribs and is now facing a stint on the sidelines.

Despite appearing to slide into the tackle knee-first, match officials deemed Campbell’s efforts to stop the try were not illegal.

The match review committee today did not charge Campbell.

The Titans face the Warriors on Saturday at 4 pm while Eels battle Sharks at 6.30 pm.