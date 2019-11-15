Caleb Muntz wants to be like Sivivatu

Flying Fiji fly-half, Caleb Muntz wants to be the next Sitiveni Sivivatu.

Growing up in Hamilton, New Zealand, Muntz had always looked up the Fijian national and All Blacks winger.

Muntz says though he had no pressure to play the sport, Sivivatu had always been one of the inspiration.

“Growing up in Hamilton I was big Chiefs supporter but not so much anymore, Sitiveni Sivivatu was always my big ones, never played the position but just the way he played was always awesome”

Muntz is part of the Fijian Latui squad and was amongst the 11 debutants for the Flying Fijians against the Barbarians in England four months ago.

The 21-year-old was in the Fiji Airways Drua squad last year and looks set to make the Latui’s match-day 23 against the China Lions on Saturday.