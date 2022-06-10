Cakaudrove next for unbeaten Bua

Bua will look to continue its unbeaten run in the Vodafone Vanua Cup Championship when it takes on Cakaudrove in Savusavu tomorrow.

Coach Epeli Kalou says this has always been their aim since the beginning of the season.

The side is aiming to reach the quarterfinals of the Vanua Cup.

Kalou says they will work on some of the weaknesses identified from their clash against Macuata last weekend.

“We keep our trumps close to our chest. We have a speedy backline. We can score from anywhere with our backline but it is our forwards that we need to provide that platform. Our lineout calls and some of our scrums. That’s what we going to prepare for Cakaudrove.”

Bua takes on Cakaudrove at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu tomorrow at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Macuata travelled to Rakiraki earlier this week to play against Nanukuloa.

The side will also be aiming for a win in its next two games to also make the quarterfinals.

Macuata and Nanukuloa go head to head at the Ra Sports Ground at 3pm today.