Cakaubalavu plans to join overseas club

Fiji Airways National Men’s 7s rep Apenisa Cakaubalavu is planning to make a comeback for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old who debuted for Fiji in 2018 in Dubai made a transition from being a forward to a utility player under coach Gareth Baber.

Cakaubalavu says after the Olympics, he has set his sights on joining an overseas club.

“That’s my goal to be the team for the Olympics. Get selected first and then look for other opportunities like contracts in overseas

During this lockdown period the Naroi, Moala, Lau native is conducting his own training and is also maintaining a diet.