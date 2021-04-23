Cakaubalavu loving professional rugby experience

About a year after leaving his home for greener pastures, former Fiji 7s rep Apenisa Cakaubalavu is enjoying playing in Major League Rugby in the United States.

Cakaubalavu who has a two year contract with Rugby United New York plays amongst top ruggers like Andy Ellis, Mick Civetta and Harry Bennet.

He says after donning the national jumper for three years, he decided to seize the opportunity of playing professionally.

“I am learning a lot as I go in this competition, not only in skills but being truthful, having a good relationship with the team which is the key to working together and successes as a team.”

Coming from the Tabadamu 7s club, Cakaubalavu was one of Gareth Baber’s pick and is determined to come back home and teach what he has learnt.

“There is about 12 Fijians playing in the Major League tournament, this is a good sign for the development of rugby as we can go back and be able to give back to our community at home.”

Other former national reps playing in the major league includes Osea Kolinisau, Serupepeli Vularika and Jasa Veremalua.