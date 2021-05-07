Cadbury is new Wallabies sponsor

There’s a new sponsor for Wallabies.

Rugby Australia has today announced a five-year partnership with Cadbury as the new principal partner of the Wallabies and major partner of the Wallaroos.

The deal will see the Cadbury logo displayed on the front of the Wallabies jersey as well as their training shorts.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia Rugby Chief Executive Andy Marinos in a statement said what a fantastic and proud day for Rugby Australia.

He says they’re incredibly excited to partner up with the team at Cadbury, and to see the opportunities for us both over the coming years.

Even RA Chairman Hamish McLennan echoed similar sentiments, believing that the sponsorship is a perfect partnership between the two brands.

McLennan says just like the Wallabies, Cadbury are an iconic brand who have stayed at the very top of their game for generations.